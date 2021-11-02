A million-pound facelift is planned for a major route.

On Monday night, a million-pound plan to alter one of Southport’s “key” thoroughfares cleared a critical barrier.

The project will resurface a 200-meter length of Scarisbrick Avenue in Southport, which is primarily pedestrianized and popular with visitors but has been described as “neglected in recent years.”

New lights and pedestrian crossings will be constructed as part of the project, which is being funded by the Highways Challenge Fund.

Sefton Council’s licensing and regulatory committee unanimously approved the project to convert the “neglected” Scarisbrick Avenue walkway and junctions during a meeting held at Bootle Town Hall on Monday night.

Councillors approved new paving, improved street lighting, redesigned pedestrian crossings, “rejuvenated” signs and CCTV equipment, as well as environmental enhancements, for the initiative, which has been described as a “key aspect of the investment programme” for Southport.

Southport is set to undergo significant changes in the coming years after obtaining a £37.5 million government Town Deal investment, one of the country’s largest.

Cllr. Mike Morris, a Conservative, questioned whether the new paving would be able to withstand trades and refuse vehicles mounting to service the businesses along the stretch, but Cllr. Steve McGinnty said he understood the paving would be able to withstand vehicles, though the council was keen to find other ways to reduce the need for vehicles to travel down the avenue.

He went on to say that there had been substantial dialogue with stakeholder organizations, which is still happening.

Officers described the initiative as a “essential aspect of the investment agenda” for Southport in a report prepared ahead of the meeting, with the budget allocation already agreed in October 2020, with money for the scheme coming from the Highways Challenge and Sefton Growth funds.

A petition from residents of Marine Terrace and surrounding streets for a resident’s parking scheme to alleviate the additional vehicle pressure caused by an increase in tourists since the epidemic was also heard by the licensing committee, however it was deferred.

Councillors also discussed an increase in hackney cab prices, which would take effect on December 1 and increase by up to 24 percent.