A million people want racists to be permanently banned from sport.

Over 1 million people have signed a petition demanding that anyone who racially insult footballers be banned from all stadiums in England for life.

After England players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka were racially attacked on social media following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy on Sunday, the Change movement has gained a lot of traction.

‘Gareth Southgate’s England team plays for ALL of us,’ the petition reads.

Their vision is inclusive, and this matters now more than ever – it’s why we’re so proud of this team and why so many of us admire and love them.

‘In sport or society, there should be no place for racists and bigots.’

The maximum ban for football stadiums under existing laws is ten years, however it can only be granted for five years unless the offense entails an immediate jail sentence.

Clubs have the authority to impose lifetime bans, but neither the police nor the courts can enforce them.

Boris Johnson ordered racists to ‘crawl back under their rock,’ but the petition will put pressure on him and the rest of the government to do action to address the problem.

Tyrone Mings, an England centre-back, recently chastised Home Secretary Priti Patel for first dismissing kneeling before football matches as “gesture politics.”

Mings shared Ms Patel’s tweet, writing, “You don’t get to build the fire before the start of the tournament by labeling our anti-racism messages as “Gesture Politics” and then pretend to be outraged when the same thing we’re campaigning against happens.”

Ms Patel claimed social media companies “can no longer overlook some of the awful, disgusting, racist, violent, and hateful stuff that occurs on their platforms” in a Commons speech this week.

The Football Association has also requested that social media providers safeguard footballers from abuse.