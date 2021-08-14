A military effort to rescue British citizens from Afghanistan is currently underway.

The first British troops have arrived in Afghanistan to aid in the evacuation of the country’s remaining British citizens.

Operation Pitting began yesterday (Friday), according to the Ministry of Defence, with troops of the 16th Air Assault Brigade, who will provide force protection, expected to leave over the weekend.

The action comes as the Taliban closing in on Kabul after seizing a slew of provincial capitals throughout the nation in a rapid march.

As the prospects for President Ashraf Ghani’s Afghan government seem increasingly grim, the US is sending 3,000 troops to help facilitate the evacuation of its remaining nationals.

Around 600 troops are likely to participate in the UK mission, which will also aid in the transfer of Afghans who assisted British forces in the nation but now face retaliation if they fall into Taliban hands.

A small group of Home Office employees is traveling out with the military to help the remaining embassy staff process visas and other travel documents.

“Protecting British nationals and ensuring their safety as they depart Afghanistan is our top priority,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“Over the next few weeks, we will all do everything possible to support the Afghan government and those who have worked with us for the past two decades.”

The current predicament was the “inevitable logical result” of the Biden administration’s plan to withdraw all remaining US personnel by the 20th anniversary of the original 9/11 terror attacks next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday (Friday).

The Prime Minister underlined that the sacrifices made by British armed services in Afghanistan were not in vain, but said that a “military solution” to stop the Taliban onslaught was no longer an option.

He stated that the government would use all political and diplomatic levers at its disposal, including the UK’s overseas aid budget, to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a breeding ground for international terrorism once more.

However, MPs from all parties expressed their displeasure with the manner the country was being abandoned to its fate, despite appeals for Parliament to intervene.