A migrant catastrophe in Mexico has claimed the lives of dozens of people.

A vehicle overloaded with individuals who seemed to be Central American migrants flipped over and slammed into a pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico, killing at least 49 people and injuring nearly 60 others.

A first assessment showed 49 dead and 58 injured, according to Luis Manuel Moreno, the chief of the Chiapas state civil defense office.

According to him, around 21 of the injured suffered significant wounds and were transported to nearby hospitals.

The accident occurred on a highway going to the state capital of Chiapas. Victims were strewn across the pavement and inside the lorry’s freight compartment, according to photos taken at the scene.

The victims seemed to be Central American immigrants, however their nationalities were not confirmed. Some of the survivors, according to Mr. Moreno, were from Guatemala, a neighboring country.

Mr Moreno said it looked that the lorry’s speed and sheer weight of human cargo caused it to flip over, and that when it did so, it collided with the base of a steel pedestrian bridge. A curve on the road near the accident scene may have played a role in the collision.

This indicated there were at least 107 passengers squeezed into the van. In migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico, it is not uncommon for lorries to convey large groups of people.

Even more migrants were aboard the lorry when it collapsed, according to rescue personnel who were not authorized to be identified by name. They fled for fear of being captured by immigration officers.

Some of those who escaped into nearby neighborhoods were bloodied or bruised, but nevertheless limped away in their eagerness to get away, according to one paramedic.

It was unknown whether the lorry’s driver survived.

It was one of the highest single-day death tolls for migrants in Mexico since the Zetas drug gang massacred 72 migrants in the northern state of Tamaulipas in 2010.