A Migrant Caravan grows in Mexico as Biden considers compensation for Trump’s border policies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration is considering offering roughly $450,000 per person in compensation to migrant families that were separated as a result of former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy in 2018.

Over 5,600 children were separated from their parents as a result of their parents unlawfully crossing the US-Mexico border with them. According to The Journal, those who were subjected to these separations said they caused “long-term psychological damage” and “alerted their personalities.”

The US Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services would manage these payments, which may amount up to $1 million per family. The program’s overall rewards could be in excess of $1 billion.

A caravan of 4,000 adults and 1,000 children is still making its way through Mexico as the administration examines this strategy. The caravan set out from Tapachula, on the Mexico-Guatemala border, on Saturday. The group’s leaders have stated that they want to end the march in Mexico City.

Some members of the gang, however, intend to carry on to the US-Mexico border. According to Border Report, while Mexico has sought to curb the influx of Central American migrants, its asylum system has been overburdened. On top of the backlog, Mexico’s economy has been in turmoil recently, and drug cartel violence continues to be a danger.

“I suppose even I want to go to the United States because of the situation this country is in, so Joe Biden may embrace me,” said Luis Garca Villagran, a caravan organizer with the Center for Human Dignity. “It’s clear that everyone wants to visit the United States.” Both Democrats and Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed to handle the border situation. According to figures from the Border Patrol, the president was unable to stop a flow of over 1.4 million migrants over the course of his term. While Democrats have chastised him for failing to repeal Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” proposal.

For many people seeking asylum in the United States, living in tents at the border, without electricity or running water, is a better option than staying in their home countries.