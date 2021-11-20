A Microcosm of Broader Battles: Political Fight After D.C. Mayor’s Shift on Mask Mandate

The political backlash after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s move to relax mask regulations is a microcosm of larger struggles.

On Monday, Nov. 22, residents of the nation’s capital will no longer be compelled to wear masks in many indoor locations, but will be required to do so in a few public institutions, on public transit, and in facilities where people gather, such as schools, buses, and jails. Private firms, on the other hand, are no longer bound by the requirement and are free to impose masks at their discretion.

The move was described by Bowser as a “change in where we are with the epidemic.” She claims that the reintroduction of the mask regulation earlier this year slowed the spread of the Delta variety.

The uproar triggered by the disclosure reflected a greater divide in the United States over the government’s efforts to combat COVID. Some are advocating for normalcy, while others are warning against it.

“Cold weather states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, CDC metrics show the district is in the considerable spread zone, adjacent jurisdictions are reintroducing mask regulations as coronavirus infections rise, and our youngest people are still unvaccinated. This is way too soon “Robert White, a member of the D.C. Council, tweeted about it. The Associated Press reported that White and nine other council members issued an open letter to Bowser pushing him to reconsider the bill.

According to the letter, D.C.’s actions on COVID have been “appropriately thoughtful, attentive, and protective of our residents.” It also cites a variety of reasons why Bowser’s decision is premature, including Christmas travel, cold weather, and the fact that the capital is considered to be at a higher risk of COVID by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The letter stated that dropping the indoor mask regulation now would “put the district ahead of the science.” “We are concerned that altering course during the winter months, especially a week before a big travel holiday, is not a wise decision. It gives the impression that public health problems have returned to normal when they haven’t.” The White House also mentioned the CDC figures and stated that the masking policy will not be changed.

Efforts are being made in this direction. This is a condensed version of the information.