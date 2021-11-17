A Michigan woman has been charged with attempted murder after using the ‘Rent-A-Hitman’ website to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.

When the operators of the website “Rent-A-Hitman” notified Michigan State Police about someone requesting their services, the attempt was discovered. According to Complex.com, the accused, Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, used a pseudonym but offered her true contact information, which helped authorities hunt her down.

According to MLive, the domain was launched as a cybersecurity test site. Wein sought professional aid on Nov. 12, 2020, by referring to a “problem” with her ex-husband, according to the officers, who were concerned that Wein was serious about it.

On July 17, an undercover agent dressed as a hitman from the website met Wein in a parking area to seal the agreement. Wein is said to have offered to pay for out-of-state fees as well as $5,000 in exchange for the hit. Wein was arrested and brought to Monroe County Jail on charges of soliciting murder and using a computer to conduct a felony after she gave over the cash.

Wein is set to be sentenced on January 13, 2022, according to WFTV. If convicted, she may face a sentence of up to 108 months in prison.

A Louisiana woman was arrested in June after she allegedly paid four teenagers to murder her ex-new girlfriend’s partner.

Myka Tyson, 20, of Covington, went after the man after discovering that he was dating her ex-girlfriend. The teenagers were charged with conspiring to do substantial criminal damage, but they were released after reaching a custody deal.