A Michigan man murders his girlfriend and then lives for seven months with her mutilated remains.

After the victim’s sister discovered her sibling’s mangled remains in his apartment, a Michigan man was charged last week with killing his fiancée.

According to the Detroit News, Matthew Gerard Lewinski, 37, was arrested on July 30 in Clinton Township’s 41B District Court on counts of first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a dead corpse, and concealing the death of an individual.

According to reports, Lewinski is being held in the county jail without bond. According to Michigan Live, he will appear for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 9.

According to the Detroit News, the guy was detained on July 28 after the victim’s sister discovered the remains of his previous fiancée, with whom he shared an unit at the Crosswinds condominium complex.

During an argument, Lewinski strangled his girlfriend, Jerri Winters, to death, according to investigators.

The body had huge chunks of skin removed from the back, according to Assistant Macomb Prosecutor Sian Hengeveld. According to Macomb Daily, Winters’ sister discovered the bones on a sheet in the basement and alerted authorities. The officials did not provide any other information on the mutilation.

Hengeveld remarked in court, “It’s a pretty terrible case.”

Karen and Jacqueline, Lewinski’s next-door neighbors, told Macomb Daily that they had observed a terrible odor emanating from the apartment for several weeks. “I’ve been smelling that for quite some time,” Jacqueline explained. “I’d sprint from my car to here (her unit) like this,” she says, waving her shirt over her head.

“Someone suggested that he clean up his residence. But, as I already stated, it is not cleaning the house; that is something dead,” Jacqueline added.

Winters had moved in with Hengeveld after they had been dating for some time, according to Hengeveld.

Winters chose to leave the house a month later, according to Hengeveld. Jacqueline claimed that after Winters left the house, Lewinski warned her, “If the b** comes back, I won’t allow her in.” Craig Mozdzen, another neighbor, told Macomb Daily that Lewinski and Winters fought frequently and that the latter wasn’t an alcoholic. According to court records cited by Macomb Daily, Lewinski does not yet have legal representation.