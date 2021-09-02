A Michigan couple has been sentenced to prison for torturing and killing a 3-year-old special needs child.

A Michigan couple was convicted for abusing and killing their special needs 3-year-old daughter. According to reports, the youngster died as a result of several traumas, bite marks, and gouges.

Destiny Bingaman of Mt. Morris Township and her husband George Bingaman were sentenced on Wednesday for the murder of their 3-year-old daughter in 2018. Destiny was given a 13-year sentence, while George was given a 10-year sentence, according to ABC 12.

According to WNEM, the pair was charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, and two counts of child abuse in the presence of another kid.

On July 30, 2018, the victim, who was born prematurely and had developmental difficulties, was discovered lifeless at the couple’s house. Later, at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The infant had numerous markings all over his body, including bruises and squeeze marks, according to a medical evaluation. The undernourished infant died after nearly two years of extreme neglect and physical abuse, according to an inquiry.

Destiny was sentenced after admitting to physically abusing her daughter on many occasions. Destiny claims she has smacked the toddler at least 15 times on a wooden cot. The toddler was also thrown against items and had her skin pierced with sharp objects.

An investigation also revealed that the toddler had seizures for two years but received no medical attention. According to a prior story from ABC 12, the couple’s other two children were found unhurt and removed from their custody following the event.

