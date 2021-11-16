A Miami citizen has been arrested as the latest suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Mose.

According to Haiti’s foreign affairs ministry, another suspect in the death of Haitian President Jovenel Mose in July was captured this week in Turkey.

After arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight, Samir Handal was arrested at the Istanbul airport on Sunday night. Following Mose’s assassination on July 7, Handal, a Haitian businessman and builder, had been living in Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, Handal is linked to Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 62-year-old Haitian doctor and South Florida resident accused of being engaged in the assassination. Haitian Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph thanked Turkish officials for the latest arrest on Monday in a tweet.

“I just had a phone discussion with Turkish Chancellor @MevlutCavusoglu to praise Turkey for the arrest of Samir Handal, one of the people of major interest in the inquiry into President @moisejovenel’s killing,” Joseph said.

I just had a phone discussion with Turkey’s chancellor, my friend @MevlutCavusoglu, to express my gratitude for the arrest of Samir Handal, one of the key figures in the investigation into the assassination of President @moisejovenel. pic.twitter.com/jkuDnvcIHP Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) (@claudejoseph03) (@claudejoseph03) (@ 15 November 2021 Mose was assassinated in July by a group of gunmen who attacked his home in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. Martine Mose, his wife, was also hurt in the incident but survived.

More than 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with Mose’s death, but authorities have yet to uncover a motive.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.