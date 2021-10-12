A ‘Meteorite’ smashed through the roof and landed on the pillow of a sleeping woman.

According to Castlegar News, a “space rock” suspected to be a meteorite fell through her roof and landed on her pillow while a Canadian woman was deep sleeping. She claims that the horrific encounter has given her a new perspective on life.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on October 4 in Golden, British Columbia. Ruth Hamilton was dead sleeping when she was startled awake by a loud crash and the sensation of debris on her face.

She told Castlegar News, “I just jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn’t figure out what the hell had occurred.”

Hamilton, thankfully, was not hurt.

She spotted a hole in the ceiling and a rock on her pillow as she looked around her room. She dialed 911, unsure and a little shaken.

The boulder was first thought to have come from a neighboring construction site, according to the New York Post. A simple call, however, disproved that hypothesis.

According to the magazine, Hamilton stated, “We called the Canyon project to see if they were performing any blasting and they weren’t.”

However, individuals who were present at the construction site reported seeing a “bright light in the sky that had erupted and generated some booms.” With this knowledge, Hamilton and the police both concluded that the rock was most certainly a meteorite.

“I’m really blown away by the fact that it’s a star that fell from the sky. It’s billions of years old, if not billions “she stated

A meteorite, simply put, is a meteor that has survived a journey through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to Nasa’s website. According to the Natural History Museum of England’s blog, “A meteorite’s chances of dropping are the same everywhere on the planet.

“Unfortunately, this implies that the vast majority of meteorites end up in the oceans or in isolated places where few people observe the preceding fireball,” the museum stated. As a result, locating a meteorite is “very difficult.” Nonetheless, the museum stated that around 50,000 known meteorites have been collected around the planet.

Hamilton informed local news outlets that she intends to retain the meteorite and that her grandchildren believe it’s “quite cool.” She also stated that the experience has provided her with a new outlook on life.

