A message on TikTok from a time traveller from the year 2714 claims that aliens will land on Earth today.

According to a man who claims to have traveled back in time to the year 2714, aliens are expected to land on Earth today during the Perseid meteor shower.

The time traveller claims the extraterrestrial landing will be the opening stage of a cosmic war in a TikTok message.

The invasion will occur as the Earth passes through the densest region of the Perseids, according to TikTok user aesthetictimewarper.

However, according to the time traveller, all-out conflict will not begin until 2025.

“Yes, I am a true time traveller from the year 2714,” they write in the TikTok message. On August 11, 2021, something extraordinary occurs.

“There will be a two-week-long meteor shower that will carry the Nozic message and will be visible in the northern hemisphere.

“One of the meteors will appear to be different from the rest because it will be a ship landing on Earth, preparing for the first Nozic War.”

This strange conflict, according to another TikTok user, will commence in the year 2025.

In previous articles, the TikToker projected that Atlantis will be discovered in 2022, aliens would infiltrate world governments in 2023, and Mars colonization would begin in 2028.

Unsurprisingly, most people were skeptical of the latest message, claiming that it was strange that they didn’t simply refer to the Perseid meteor shower by name, which appears in our skies at the same time every year.

“Nothing he’s said has come true,” one user grumbled. “Tell us something we can believe.”

“How about this guy shows us what he looks like?” said a second individual.