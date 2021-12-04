A Merseyside town that had lost its way is now assisting in the fight against the housing crisis.

Workers sit in a communal room at Start Yard, a creative workspace for new and developing firms in Birkenhead’s industrial heartlands, working on computers.

A number of self-contained working pods are located in the back of the refurbished warehouse area.

A virtual and augmented reality company, corporate communication, and a magazine publishing company are among the businesses that call them home.

The council has been handed greater powers to deal with shady landlords.

Only two years ago, the Camel Laird shipyard’s signature yellow cranes would have towered over the creative area, which is located on the outskirts of the old Birkenhead priory.

In an area that is emerging from its industrial depression, high-speed WiFi systems and freshly poured coffees now handle the majority of the hard lifting.

Chris Lee, who opened Start Yard in November, describes the town’s current creative revival as “like Birkenhead is starting over again.”

He describes how the town grew out of the Priory, which was where the first Mersey ferries were created.

He believes the town is once again at a crossroads, beginning to take shape in the same manner it did almost 1000 years ago.

“It’s almost like there’s a fresh impetus now,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“There is a tremendous lot of promise here.” In some respects, the town’s downfall is heartbreaking, but there’s also a tremendous opportunity here.

“Things have already begun, but this is just the beginning.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram announced £36 million in financing to create up to 3000 houses on 14 brownfield sites around the city region just over a week ago.

The largest local authority-backed project will be here in Birkenhead, with £5.21 million being invested in plans to build 335 new houses near the Land Registry Building on the Mersey shoreline.

“For too many people across our region,” Mayor Rotheram believes, “the chance to purchase a home of their own remains out of reach.”

"For too many people across our region," Mayor Rotheram believes, "the chance to purchase a home of their own remains out of reach."

He went on to say that the brownfields money is an example of "real action" taken to get more homes developed in the city region in order to address the housing crisis.