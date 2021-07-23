A Merseyside Police Dog has been busy fighting two offences this evening.

A Merseyside Police Dog has been busy fighting crime this evening.

PD Quga was dispatched to two incidents in a short period of time, the first on Thursday to assist police in apprehending a man who had allegedly threatened cops with a brick.

Despite escaping into the grounds of a school, the man is said to have continued to threaten authorities.

As a confinement was set up, PD Quga teamed up with fellow police dog PD Falco, ensuring the man had no choice but to surrender.

Later, PD Quga was called to a scene where a group of males had been spotted on the grounds of a leisure facility.

Two individuals allegedly attempted to flee, but one vanished and the other surrendered.

Quga found the male up a tree after following him through thick brambles and along a fence.

Two men were apprehended as a result of Quga’s actions.