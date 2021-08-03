A Merseyside MP has slammed the government’s “cruel” policy of limiting welfare payments to to two children.

The policy, according to Walton MP Dan Carden, is “cruel,” because it “sends a message that one child matters more than another because of the order in which they are born.”

Due to the two-child limit on welfare payments, over one in every thirteen families on benefits in Merseyside has lost money.

Campaigners argue that the policy denies youngsters across Merseyside – and the country – the opportunity to attain their full potential, and have campaigned for it to be lifted.

According to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, an increase in abortions among women with two or more children indicates that they are forced to choose between financial difficulty and terminating a pregnancy.

Families receive Child Tax Credit (CTC) or the corresponding element of Universal Credit (UC) to help with the costs of raising a child.

However, because to a cap put in place on April 6, 2017, most families with two children will not get money for any additional children delivered on or after that date.

According to Department for Work and Pensions numbers given at a local level for the period, roughly 7,260 families in Merseyside were receiving no aid for at least one kid on April 2.

“Too many families in Liverpool and throughout the country are enduring hardship as a result of lost income, increased debt, and a failing social security system,” Liverpool Walton MP Dan Carden said in response to the findings.

“This was not an unavoidable result of the pandemic; it is a striking indictment of this administration’s failure to protect people throughout this catastrophe.

“The system is clearly flawed when local parents are forced to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table.

“The two-child restriction is a terrible policy that gives the message that one child is more important than another based on birth order.

“Every youngster should be able to achieve their full potential.”

