A Merseyside mother was astounded to find herself at the top of the iTunes charts alongside Ed Sheeran.

Unsigned Wirral vocalist is currently charting alongside Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran in the UK.

White Feather Falls, a touching song by Mandi Fisher, was only released yesterday (Friday) and has already climbed to number 13 on the iTunes chart of most popular downloads.

Mandi Gibbons, a mother of three from Leasowe, was inspired to create the song after the death of her loving father, Philip Gibbons, to Covid last year.

Her TikTok account has almost 368,000 followers, but this is the first time she has reached the top of the pop charts.

“It’s a song I created in memory of my father,” Mandi, 29, explained. He was my biggest supporter and would be ecstatic. His ambition for me was to keep putting out music and never give up.” On Facebook and TikTok, I have a large and enthusiastic following. It’s genuine music with a genuine message and significance. It means a lot to me to have it on the pop charts.

“People are in such a dark place right now, and it felt right to send out a message of optimism.” I’ve experienced a lot of loss in my life, and many others have as well.

“The song is sung from the perspective of an angel looking down from the heavens. It sends a favorable message to the public.” Stuart Moreton, Mandi’s best friend and musical collaborator, created the song with her.

“We keep phoning each other and saying, ‘Is this real?'” she continued. I’ve cried several times a day, I believe.

“This is truly what I’ve aspired to my entire life.” If the downloads keep flowing in, the song might be in the top 40 radio charts by the holidays. It demonstrates that anyone can make things happen if they work hard enough.

“My supporters have made all of this possible, and I want it to feel like we’re all on this trip together,” she says. “They’ve been following my journey on social media since I was a teenager, and it means a lot to be able to share it with everyone.”

Last year, Mandi spoke movingly about holding her 85-year-old father’s hand as he died of coronavirus.

