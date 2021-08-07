A Merseyside beach has been rated among the top ten beaches in the United Kingdom.

A Merseyside beach has been included in a list of the UK’s top 50 beach locations.

In a list that includes destinations in Fife, North Tyneside, Cornwall, and others, New Brighton Beach came in at number ten.

Trips to UK seaside destinations are becoming more popular than ever, thanks to the development of staycations.

Woman is ‘astonished’ when she is informed she must return an inheritance present after it has been evaluated.

With so many beautiful beaches to choose from in the UK, deciding where to go can be difficult.

The top beach spots to drive to this summer, according to a recent analysis by auto leasing company Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

To determine where in the UK has the greatest beaches, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts looked at and assessed a number of factors, including:

The distance in miles between you and the nearest town is called the travel to the nearest town.

Car parks – the amount of parking spaces available to beach visitors.

Beach ratings are based on the comments of visitors to the beach.

Parking rates for the day – the cost of parking for the day.

Dog-friendly – the rules for bringing a four-legged buddy to the beach

Cost of gasoline – Prices of gasoline in the area

And New Brighton checked off a lot of criteria, earning it a spot on the list at number ten.

The beach has a three- to four-mile expanse of golden sand, making it a great place to relax in the summer sun or watch ships sail out into the Irish Sea at the mouth of the Mersey estuary.

Views of Liverpool’s famed and mesmerizing skyline are also available.