A Mercedes driver high on cocaine and ketamine collided with a 6-year-old youngster.

By releasing a horrific video of an incident involving a six-year-old from earlier this year, police have emphasized the hazards of driving while under the influence of narcotics.

The family of Noah Herring, who was gravely injured while cycling on an authorized bike path with his father, gave permission for a force in the north east of England to assist a national awareness raising campaign.

On February 28, 2021, the six-year-old was cycling with his father, James Herring, to a local park in Stockton-on-Tees when he was hit by drug driver Harry Summersgill, 24.

Summersgill was driving a Mercedes at speeds of above 60 mph in a 30 mph zone while under the influence of cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine, and crossed two lanes of traffic before mounting the pavement and striking Noah, who was on the permitted cycling path.

As part of the campaign, a Go Pro camera mounted on James’ pedal cycle has been revealed, highlighting the hazards of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Summersgill was then accused with driving under the influence of cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison at Teesside Crown Court.

“Noah and James were out riding their bikes and having a good morning when Harry Summersgill, knowingly under the influence of a mixture of drugs, drove his car and struck Noah at great speed,” said Inspector Dave Williams of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit.

“Noah’s family understands how fortunate they were that day; the outcome might have been far worse, and we’re all grateful it wasn’t.

“During the two-week National Officers Chiefs Council (NPCC) campaign, there will be heightened activity and a greater focus on drug driving, however police will continue to combat the issue all year.

“To anyone who may get into their car with the purpose of driving while inebriated, I would strongly advise you to watch this tape and experience for yourself the horrific circumstances.

“These are the kinds of hazards that no driver should ever take. It is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate anyone who uses drugs or consumes alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

“Our message is straightforward. It’s not a good idea.”