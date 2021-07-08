A mentally ill woman comes dangerously close to severing her father’s penis during a bipolar episode and pleads guilty

A 56-year-old lady from Lake County, Indiana, pled guilty but mentally ill to allegations that she attempted to sever her father’s penis nearly three years ago during a bipolar episode.

Darlene Wozniak pled guilty to one count of domestic abuse resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, according to local newspaper The Northwest Indiana Times.

According to her plea deal, Wozniak was noticed staring at a wall with “evil eyes” prior to attacking her 78-year-old father with a pair of scissors on Dec. 13, 2018 inside their house in the St. John Township hamlet of Dyer.

When Wozniak’s brother received an alert of movement on the grounds, he hurried to the apartment and discovered his father injured and wounded, according to an affidavit. He overheard his father declare, “Come on over here. She is insane! She is slashing at me! “prior to admission.

According to court papers, police detained Wozniak after forcing their way into a room she had locked herself in.

Her brother informed investigators that Wozniak suffered from a mental illness and that he had spotted her “acting strange” in the hours preceding the incident.

Although Wozniak was ruled mentally competent to stand trial, a mental health specialist decided she suffers from a major mental condition, according to Lake Criminal Court documents. Since her arrest, she has been held in detention.

The Northwest Indiana Times has heard that defense counsel Herbert Shaps and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus will dispute about the length of Wozniak’s sentence. Her sentencing has been set on July 30 by Judge Samuel Cappas.

According to the publication, Wozniak will receive credit for time served at her sentencing pending the outcome of her lawsuit. She is required to serve at least 75% of any sentence imposed.

Maximum punishments for Level 5 offenses in Indiana are six years in jail and a $10,000 fine.