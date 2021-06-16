A mental health trust was fined £1.5 million for errors that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals.

After pleading guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in November, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) was sentenced on Wednesday at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The case was initiated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after an inquiry found 11 deaths where a “point of ligature was employed within the ward context of the trust’s facilities.”

A “litany” of “systemic failings” were discovered over a lengthy period of time, according to Judge Mr Justice Cavanagh, who described the trust’s attempts to protect its patients at the time as “woefully insufficient.”

“This offence occurred from complaints raised about the trust’s failures to prevent suicide,” said prosecutor Shauna Ritchie.

Several people died by hanging on the trust’s wards between October 1, 2004, and March 31, 2015, according to the HSE investigation, including Ben Morris in 2008, David King in 2009, Steve Oxton in 2012, Matthew Leahy in 2012, and Iris Scott in 2014.

Others who died were either not recognized during the trial or were only named by their initials at their families’ request.

Judge Cavanagh agreed with the prosecution that there were “repeated” failures to address the risk of ligature points before and after patient fatalities, with recommended action not being implemented for years in some situations.

“There’s no doubt that failures to remove ligature points were a substantial cause in the deaths of 11 persons who died within the relevant time period, as well as a 12th who died shortly after and a number of close misses,” he added.

“Opportunities to put measures in place have been missed time and time again.”

Victim impact statements were read out in court by bereaved family members of those who perished.

Ben Morris was 20 years old when he died, and his mother, Lisa Anne-Morris, described how she felt at the time. (This is a brief piece.)