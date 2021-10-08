A mental health organisation has issued a warning about an increase in demand from parents concerned about their children.

YoungMinds reported a 48 percent increase in demand for support via its email, web chat, and crisis SMS services over the last two years, which included the Covid epidemic.

In honor of World Mental Health Day on Sunday, some classes and companies will participate in Hello Yellow on Friday, where individuals will wear yellow to show their support for YoungMinds.

Thousands of schools, as well as retailers and eateries such as Wagamama and Wickes, are supporting the day.

Two-thirds of parents and carers surveyed by YoungMinds at the height of the pandemic said they were profoundly concerned about the long-term impact on the young people in their care, and that they didn’t know where to turn for help.

“We know from parents who have been using our digital hotline services how hard life has been for many children over the last year,” said Tom Madders, the charity’s director of campaigns.

“Some have struggled to cope with loneliness, worry, future anxieties, loss, or traumatic experiences, while others are finding the return to school and prior routines extremely difficult.

“Children who are already affected by inequities are likely to be disproportionately affected in the future.”

“It’s often the small things we do in our daily lives that may make a great difference in young people’s mental health by reminding them that they’re not alone,” says the author.

“Whether it’s going for a stroll in the morning, watching a Netflix show together, or having a heart-to-heart with someone.

“Wearing a yellow item for Hello Yellow is one small thing we can all do to support the young people in our lives while also raising essential funds for YoungMinds so that no young person suffering from mental illness feels alone.”