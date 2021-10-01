A memorial has been unveiled for a black man who was killed by a cop who entered the wrong apartment and fired at an intruder.

According to the Associated Press, a memorial honoring a Black man shot and murdered in his apartment by an off-duty Dallas police officer was unveiled Wednesday at his alma school.

Officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in 2018 after mistakenly entering his residence thinking it was hers and shooting him as an intruder.

According to the Associated Press, a memorial at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where Jean graduated in 2016, depicts Jean and his “famous smile.”

“I believe it’s significantâ€”and, of course, we scheduled it for todayâ€”that today, September 29th, 2021, would have been Botham’s 30th birthday,” Burks remarked. “We all have many recollections of his time, but we have extremely particular memories of his life with the family.”

On Wednesday, Jean’s brother, Harding University Executive Vice President David Collins, unveiled the Botham Shem Jean Memorial on campus.

Brandt Jean told The Daily Citizen, “[It’s] actually a surprise to me, and I’m grateful and thankful.” “I understand how much it costs to have this, not only financially, but also in terms of time and effort. I understand how much someone would have to sacrifice simply to receive this, so it’s a true honor.”

Brandt Jean is also a university student.

So far, four students have benefited from scholarship funds established in Jean’s honor; one was founded by his parents, Bertrum and Allison Jean, and the other was established by the Paul R. Carter College of Business in collaboration with Botham’s company, PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

Guyger was arrested and sacked from the police department three days later. She was found guilty of murder in Jean’s death and is currently serving a 10-year sentence in jail.

Burks said the memorial was dedicated to students who have lived in the Caribbean because Jean intended to one day become Prime Minister of St. Lucia, his native Caribbean island nation.

Jean’s death was “really a tragedy,” he said, adding that “we continue to pray and grieve alongside all those who knew and loved him.” Jean will be remembered on campus for years to come, he added.