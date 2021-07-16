A member of the public had a ‘sexual relationship’ with a police community support officer.

During the course of an internal investigation into the situation, the PCSO, who worked for Cheshire Police, retired. During a disciplinary hearing last month, he was formally dismissed.

PCSO met the woman with whom he had a connection throughout the “course of his duties,” according to Cheshire Police.

According to the force, the relationship started in 2016 and concluded in 2018.

Last month, a misconduct hearing was held. “Breach of the principles of professional behavior relating to Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Discreditable Conduct,” the police department wrote in a summary of the hearing.

“A Police Community Support Officer had a sexual and inappropriate contact with a female he met while on duty between 2016 and 2018.” During the investigation, one of the staff members left. Result: Dismissed (if the employee hadn’t already retired).”

Cheshire police have declined to comment further on the incident.