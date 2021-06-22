A member of the public brings a revolver to the police station in Liverpool.

After discovering a firearm in the street, a member of the public handed it into a Liverpool police station.

After discovering the revolver in the Aintree area yesterday, the person handed it over to Walton Lane police station. At roughly 1.30 p.m., the individual entered the police station.

The pistol will now be subjected to forensic examinations to see if it is linked to any other weapons events in the city.

According to a police spokesman, “Officers seized a weapon after it was discovered by a member of the public and given in to Walton Lane Police Station on Monday, June 21.

“After discovering the revolver at the side of a property in Aintree shortly after 1.30pm, a concerned member of the public turned it in.

“The firearm was forensically inspected, and investigations will be conducted to see if it is linked to previous incidents.”

Inspector John Fitzgerald, a detective, said: “I’d want to express my gratitude to the person who turned in the firearm; by doing so, they have made our neighbourhoods potentially safer for everyone.

“Our investigations will now proceed to see if it has been used before and who it belongs to.

“We are completely committed to bringing those responsible for all forms of major organized crime, including gun violence, to justice, and we have devoted tremendous resources to removing guns and offenders from our streets.

“Information from individuals who are affected makes a huge difference, so if you know where deadly weapons are being stored, transported, or used, please let us know and we will take action.”

If a crime is in progress, contact 999 or anonymously report it to @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.