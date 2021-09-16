A member of the MS-13 gang in Maryland has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder, racketeering, and other offenses.

For murder, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to participate in a racketeering business, a Maryland member of a known street gang was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty to the above-mentioned counts on Thursday, May 5. The acts were committed between 2015 and 2019 as a result of his MS-13 gang affiliation.

Reyes-Canales was a member and close associate of MS-13, according to court filings, and helped in a racketeering scheme that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking.

In 2016, Reyes-Canales was directly involved in the murder of a suspected rival gang member in Annapolis, Maryland, and attempted to murder two more victims. Reyes-Canales and other MS-13 members and allies also trafficked cocaine and marijuana to raise revenue for the Maryland-based gang between January 2016 and February 2017.

All of the drug revenues were utilized to purchase an excess of narcotics and high-powered weaponry to ship to other MS-13 members and accomplices in other states, including Central America’s El Salvador.

Other MS-13 gang members pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and gun counts, including Marlon Cruz-Flores, 25, Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, 23, and Manuel Martinez-Aguilar, 22.

Martinez-Aguilar was sentenced to 24 years in jail, while Gomez-Jimenez and Cruz-Flores were both sentenced to 38 years in prison.

MS-13 gang members David Diaz-Alvarado, 20, and Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, 23, were also arrested. Both of them pled guilty to murder in aid of racketeering and murder conspiracy.

Sandoval-next Rodriguez’s court appearance is scheduled on February 10, 2022, and he faces a mandatory life term.

In a press statement, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division bemoaned the difficult police effort required to put the MS-13 gang down.

“Reyes-Canales and his MS-13 co-defendants will no longer be able to victimize the Annapolis community because to the hard work of our law enforcement colleagues and department prosecutors in this case,” stated Polite Jr.

“Reyes-Canales and his co-defendants murdered one victim and attempted to murder two more, causing the victims and their families irreparable pain. We will never stop pursuing MS-13 gang members who terrorize and destroy our communities,” said the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.