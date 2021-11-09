A member of the ‘Mo Line’ heroin and cocaine trafficking group was apprehended in the Mersey Tunnel.

Police in the Mersey Tunnel apprehended a gang member who was in possession of the phone he used to direct cocaine distribution.

Daniel Mendes, of Carmarthen Crescent, Toxteth, allegedly ran a phone line that delivered thousands of messages to drug users, according to the court.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a car halted by police in the Mersey Tunnel on June 8, according to The Mail.

The ‘Scouse J’ gang was responsible for flooding the streets with £1 million worth of cocaine and heroin.

Mendes was apprehended after being discovered in possession of the ‘line’ phone, which had been used to send drug supply text messages to south Cumbrian drug consumers using many different mobile numbers throughout the scheme.

He was arrested alongside two other gang members, Ryan Mitchell, 46, from Barrow-in-Furness, and Michael Thorpe, 25, from Birmingham, at Preston Crown Court.

Austin Murphy, a fellow Merseyside gang member from Mackenzie Road in Moreton, had already pleaded guilty to drug supply charges and was sentenced to three years in jail in June.

The ‘Mo Line’ was a conspiracy that took place between March 29 and June 8, 2021.

Murphy and two other gang members were arrested after police raided the home address of one of the gang members in Barrow-in-Furness and recovered over 200 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as £1,410 in cash.

Mitchell and Thorpe were detained when police raided Mitchell’s residence on May 13, seizing 338 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine as well as £1,740 in cash.

Mendes is said to have continued to operate the ‘Mo Line’ after the arrests until he was apprehended on June 8 in Mersey Tunnel.

“Today’s sentences reflect the hard ‘behind the scenes’ work undertaken by both Cumbria and Merseyside Police to disrupt and pursue the serious and organised criminality flooding our communities with Class A drugs – a trade that leaves exploitation and misery in its wake,” a spokesperson for Cumbria Police’s south area Community Serious and Organized Crime unit said.

“Those who want to benefit from the supply of Class A narcotics into south Cumbria; those who control this kind of criminality will continue to be pursued.””

