A medical group and a hospital are suing Montana over a law that prohibits employers from requiring COVID vaccinations.

As the Delta variant smashes hospitals, Montana citizens with compromised immune systems and medical providers are mounting legal challenges to a rule that forbids businesses from requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, the Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital, and seven people filed a complaint in the United States District Court in Missoula, arguing that the statute prevents doctors from “practicing ethical and effective medicine.”

According to the lawsuit, forcing providers to hire unvaccinated staff, who are more prone to spread infections and diseases, hinders their capacity to give care to patients. The plaintiffs also claim that the new statute is in violation of federal rules governing safe workplaces and fair accommodations for disabled individuals.

They want a federal judge to decide that hospitals and other medical providers are not subject to the law.

The Montana Medical Association stated in a statement that it is joining the case to “restore a physician’s capacity to ensure the safety of their vulnerable patients while providing critical medical services.”

According to the complaint, the law prohibits medical practitioners from complying with “national standards for patient care and treatment, including following and enforcing infectious disease prevention protocols.”

This year, Montana’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a law declaring that requiring immunizations as a condition of employment is discriminatory and in violation of the state’s human rights statutes.

Supporters argued that the measure was necessary in reaction to companies pressuring workers to acquire vaccinations or risk losing their employment.

President Joe Biden urged the Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier this month to draft a regulation mandating firms with at least 100 employees to require them to acquire COVID-19 vaccines or submit to weekly testing.

Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana has stated that he will contest the rule, calling it unconstitutional and un-American. The Republican has urged individuals to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but insists that it should be a choice option.

Biden also stated that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will require staff at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, such as hospitals and nursing homes, to be vaccinated.

Health-care establishments in Montana are allowed to demand unvaccinated staff or those who have not been vaccinated.