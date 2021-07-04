A meat carrier leads to an area that has been blocked off by police.

A carrying bag of meat left in a bucket has aroused anxiety, prompting the closure of a section of Wirral this afternoon.

After a member of the public raised the alarm, a cordon was set up at an alleyway in Rice Lane, Wallasey, this afternoon (Sunday).

Gilly Holmes, a nearby resident, claimed she saw two police officers on the scene, both wearing masks and one wearing dark blue plastic gloves.

“They were speaking for a bit before the car took off… everything gone tape included,” she claimed.

“We received a call to say that someone had spotted a bucket with a bag in it,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said. It was crawling with insects and emitted a foul odor.

“We were particularly concerned since there was a blood trail nearby.”

“It turned out to be nothing nefarious. A sample was transported to a CSI lab, where it was determined that it was in fact old meat that had been discarded, not human flesh.

“The council was notified, and the objects were removed.”

