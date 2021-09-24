A McDonald’s customer demonstrates how to get free food by using a Monopoly cheat.

Customers may earn free meals by playing McDonald’s Monopoly, but one customer has shown how to get more than that.

The popular promotional game is no longer available in the United States, but it is still available in stores in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia, among other places. Meals items come with stickers that include coupons for free food or opportunities to win larger prizes.

Instant Win prizes are the most prevalent and give free food items such as fries, quarter pounders, and apple pies; all customers have to do is scan them when ordering or hand them over at the drive-thru, however this does not appear to be the case all of the time.

@goodgalgonebaddd, a TikTok user, demonstrated how to receive numerous free food items with just one sticker, and it’s really straightforward.

“Went inside and scanned them on the machines, then kept them and got my [McDonald’s], then went around [the]drive thru and gave them in,” she said in a comment after watching the video.

The couple used self-service equipment to scan and order their free food items in the video. They kept the stickers after getting them and handed them in at the drive-thru, where the server failed to scan them, implying that they were already scanned.

The method, as confirmed by a remark, will only work occasionally, and it all relies on who serves you at the drive-thru. “I work for McDonald’s and sometimes they scan it on the drive-thru so it won’t work twice,” the TikTok user explained.

The approach used by @goodgalgonebaddd to re-use the monopoly stickers isn’t a one-of-a-kind event, as many viewers have admitted. “I’ve gone through the drive-through four times and still have my free tickets; no one has ever asked for them,” one customer said.

Others speculated that scanning the McDonald’s Monopoly stickers on the My McDonald’s app makes them reusable. This is a condensed version of the information.