A massive street festival honoring Liverpool’s community services is set to take place in the city center.

The joyful street event ‘Come Together in the City’ will take over Williamson Square next week.

During the daytime event, Liverpool community services and local organizations will come together to show off their work during the coronavirus lockdowns.

At rooftop venues in Liverpool, the UK’s first “5G powered club night” will take place.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m., with Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson kicking off the festivities.

Each organization will have its own designated outside stall where visitors can learn more about the services they provide.

There will be welcoming areas throughout the day for members of the public who require help. They will be able to make confidential disclosures and gain access to any self-care information.

Come Together in the City aims to promote community services, increase awareness, and provide an opportunity for organizations to showcase work completed during the nationwide lockdowns.

The event’s organizers also hope that it will emphasize the importance of community while simultaneously commemorating the end of coronavirus restrictions.

There will also be a variety of entertainment options available, including live music and performances.

Throughout the day, performances by the Asking For It Exhibition, Self Love Lydia, and Dance for Plants will be held.

Pixey, Stealing Sheep, and Nature Boy will be performing live music, as well as DJs from local radio station SVARA radio.

Baltic Boxing, Global Grooves, and Rhythm Sport are among the other acts performing.

On Monday, August 9, Come Together in the City will take place.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

The ceremonies will take place in Williamson Square in the city center and are open to the public. Click here for more details.