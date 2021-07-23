A massive search for a missing youngster in Chester’s River Dee is underway.

A hunt for a teenage boy who went missing in the River Dee is beginning.

On Thursday, July 22, about 2.30 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to a major incident along the river in Handbridge, Chester.

A juvenile kid went missing while swimming along Lower Park Road, according to police.

A police helicopter has been spotted circling the region up and down the river, as well as a search and rescue team, as well as air ambulance, ambulance, police, and fire crews.

The riverside and Queens Park suspension bridge have been blocked, and residents are warned to stay away from the area while the search is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Cheshire Police on 101 and reference IML 1043545.

