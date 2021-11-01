A massive plan is in the works to rebuild the ‘lost’ Wirral town.

Wirral Council is working on major plans to renovate Liscard.

The council is spending £500,000 from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority on a variety of projects that will transform Wirral’s second largest town core.

Businesses and community groups have been offered grants of up to £10,000 with the first £200,000 of the money to refurbish shop fronts and make other renovations inside and out that will improve the town’s image.

Beauty salons, gift stores, and cafes were among the businesses that received financing, with community funds going to environmental initiatives, exhibitions, and adolescent mental health projects, among other projects that the council deemed significant.

In total, 33 enterprises received grants at an average of £5,000, while nine community projects received grants worth an average of £7,500.

“There has been a nationwide deterioration in town centres, but Liscard is a great place,” Cllr Janette Williamson, head of Wirral Council, told The Washington Newsday of the proposal.

“The high street will never be the same again, and it requires a reboot.” A more community-focused strategy, as well as one that promotes our small companies, is one way ahead.

“It’s about bringing people together through community spaces and instilling pride in the community.”

“If only we could bring back the big names,” she continued, “a lot of residents say to me, but that’s unlikely to happen.”

“This is a huge chance to revitalize the high street with small businesses that help local people and communities.”

The £500,000 will also be used to install additional CCTV columns and improve street lighting on Liscard Way, making the town safer.

Another use of the funds is to expand the number of athletic activities available to young people every Friday evening in Central Park. This program began in August.

In Central Park, there are also proposals to construct a ‘pump track.’

Pump tracks are non-pedaling continuous circuits with banked turns and features that bicycles, skateboarders, and scooter riders of all ages can enjoy.

They’re getting more popular, and they can help people improve their fitness and skills. “The summary has come to an end.”