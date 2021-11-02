A massive outcry has erupted in response to a 33-home development that campaigners claim will ‘destroy’ a historic field.

Local locals are vehemently opposed to plans to develop new dwellings on the site of a historic playing field.

Birkenhead School, a private school on Beresford Road in Oxton, Wirral, intends to sell Noctorum Field and obtain planning permission for up to 33 dwellings.

The idea was submitted to Wirral Council alongside a proposal to update the school’s existing sports hall and construct a new multi-purpose sports facility on the school’s Bidston Road campus, which would include facilities for fitness activities, meetings, and events.

The school’s intentions, according to Paul Vicars, will ensure that Noctorum Field leaves a lasting legacy by unleashing significant investment that will boost local sports facilities and educational opportunities for young people across the Wirral.

However, the Noctorum Ridge Residents Association (NRRA) has gathered more than 1,600 signatures in opposition to the proposal.

Furthermore, 440 people have expressed their opposition to the plans on Wirral Council’s website, with 166 expressing support for the initiative.

Residents want Birkenhead School to use the COP 26 summit, a significant climate meeting bringing together international leaders, to reconsider plans that they allege will “destroy a historic playing field that forms the center of a green oasis within their neighborhood.”

Noctorum Field is also historically significant, as it is classified by the Imperial War Museum as a war memorial devoted to the lives of former school sports players who died in WWII.

NRRA co-chair Carmel Nolan said: “When it comes to preventing climate catastrophe, the Prime Minister’s message to COP 26 in Glasgow is that we are one minute away from midnight. So now is not the time to abandon long-established green spaces in this area.

“We hope that Birkenhead School would take advantage of the COP 26 fortnight to reconsider their anti-green, anti-climate change stance.

“The small amount of support they’ve managed to eke out for their planning proposal demonstrates that the school’s administration is working against the grain of parents, students, and the elderly.””

