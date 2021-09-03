A massive new Ferris wheel has been approved for the waterfront.

On the Southport seafront, a massive observation wheel will be built.

Southport Pleasureland will construct the 40-meter-high Ferris wheel, which is intended to become a community landmark.

To make place for the wheel, a vandalized public toilet on the edge of Marine Lake will be dismantled.

Sefton Council has approved plans to create a new restaurant on top of a section of the Southport Pleasureland Miniature Railway.

“The wheel is a true show-stopper,” Norman Wallis, owner of Pleasureland, said. “I think the town deserves a landmark feature of this class, and we feel it will be immensely popular.”

“The vistas will be stunning, and the observation wheel will be visible from afar as you approach town.

“This fantastic iconic feature will give guests yet another incentive to stop and admire the sea vistas, adding significantly to Southport’s visitor appeal.”

Sefton Council has given Temporary Consent for the next three years, until January 1, 2025, at which time council officers will evaluate the observation wheel’s operation and its influence “on historic and landscape character.”

The attraction is only open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The wheel will be the first in a series of enhancements to Southport aimed at increasing tourist numbers in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The council has proposed creating a new events centre on the other side of Marine Lake to replace the Southport Theatre and Conference Centre, which was closed during the lockdown.

This will also include a pier that extends into the lake and will host a light show that Sefton Council expects will attract tens of thousands of visitors each year.