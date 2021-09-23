A massive high school brawl has engulfed up to 100 students, prompting a lockdown.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a massive brawl broke out at an Ohio high school, causing a big disruption in the early morning hours of the school day.

The incident at Galloway’s Westland High School occurred around 8:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to The Columbus Dispatch. A “local incident” the night before allegedly sparked the fight. The brawl is claimed to have involved up to 100 persons, either as active participants or as onlookers.

The announcement comes at a time when schools across the country are readjusting to in-person instruction. Rising infection rates, mask demands, and vaccination requirements are causing turmoil and controversy in schools across the country as a result of the changeover.

Students are definitely feeling the uncertainties of the situation after months, if not years, of distant learning: at least one high school, for example, has reported an increase in behavioral disorders associated with the reintroduction of in-person schooling, forcing a temporary return to virtual learning.

While the exact cause of the Westland High School brawl remained unknown, the argument quickly grew to involve dozens of people, requiring deputies to intervene.

Authorities deployed pepper spray to break up the massive brawl, according to Maureen Kocot of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who talked to The Columbus Dispatch. Students were evacuated to the school’s recreation facility in the meantime.

Several stories of more violence circulated in the aftermath of the brawl, including that someone had been stabbed or that shots had been fired. However, Kocot clarified that these claims were false, stating that no known weapons were used in the fight.

Only one student was transported to the hospital, and it was for pepper spray exposure rather than a fighting-related injury.

In the meantime, pupils suspected of being involved in the brawl were “taken from school” and held for interrogation.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the school released an email to parents saying, “We are confident that we can continue to deliver instruction to our kids in a secure school learning environment for the duration of today and in the days to come.” “As a precaution, we will have a greater presence of police enforcement at our school.”

After the situation was brought under control, the brief lockdown was removed.