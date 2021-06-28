A massive fire has erupted near the South London railway station.

The blaze is suspected to have originated at some garages near Elephant and Castle railway station, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

On Monday, at 1.43 p.m., the incident was initially reported.

A total of ten fire engines and 70 firefighters have been dispatched to the location.

A tiny explosion appeared to erupt from within the station, according to a video shared on social media.

A massive cloud of smoke is billowing above the scene.

Thameslink and Southeastern services have been disrupted as a result of the incident.

Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in Hurlock Heights, an adjacent apartment block, and stated smoke and explosion noise had reached her window.

“We opened the window for a second because we could hear people screaming, and we smelled something really strong,” she explained.

“The smoke was fading a little… We heard an explosion, and it has already started all over again.”