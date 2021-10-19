A massive crane appears in the city center, closing a key thoroughfare.

A big crane has appeared in Liverpool City Centre, causing Water Street to be temporarily closed.

The equipment, which can be seen towering over the Grade II listed India Buildings, can be easily noticed among Liverpool’s tight-knit streets, as well as from Castle Street and The Strand.

Since Monday afternoon, it has been working on the structure.

A bus collides with railings in the city center, causing considerable traffic congestion.

The crane is there for standard maintenance work, according to a representative for HMRC, which has its new regional centre in the facility.

The customised lifting crane can be seen arching above the India Buildings’ construction from amid the tight constraints of Water Street, which stands at ten stories high.

It’s unclear how long the crane will be on the job and how long Water Street will be shut down.

The India Buildings were given a new lease on life earlier this summer when they opened as the new regional centre for HMRC, with up to 4,5000 employees expected to relocate to one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

The building, which has its main entrance on Water Street and was designed by architects Arnold Thornely and Herbert J Rowse, was built between 1924 and 1932 for Alfred Holt’s Blue Funnel shipping line.

Legal & General, a financial services firm, purchased the Grade II Italian Renaissance structure in 2017, which had escaped bomb damage during WWII.

Its interior and exterior have been renovated over the last four years, with the spectacular façade scaffolding just a few months ago.

The renovation, which was finished in August in preparation for HMRC’s arrival, was designed by architects Falconer Chester Hall and Ryder, interior designers Ward Robinson, and office fit out specialists Overbury.

The Washington Newsday was given an exclusive tour of the gorgeously renovated facility before to its official reopening.