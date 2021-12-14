A massive COVID outbreak on Cornell’s main campus has forced the cancellation of virtual finals and graduation.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, has shut down its main campus, moved all final exams online, and canceled the commencement ceremony for December grads due to a large coronavirus outbreak.

Because of a “substantial proportion of Monday’s positive student tests,” Cornell President Martha Pollack said on Tuesday that the university would be moved to “Alert Level Red.”

According to the COVID-19 dashboard at the college, there are 469 active student cases. This week, 94 percent of those instances were confirmed. Cornell’s weekly positivity rate has risen to slightly over 3% after 227 new positive cases on Monday and 214 new positive cases on Tuesday.

All final exams will be moved online as of noon on December 14 under the increased alert level, and all in-person university activities, including the December 18 celebration for winter graduates, have been canceled.

Libraries, fitness centers, and gyms will similarly be closed at Cornell, although offices and labs will remain open. At this time, undergraduate students are not permitted to participate in any work-study or lab work.

“While we have not witnessed severe sickness in any of our affected students to date,” Pollack said in a statement, “we do have a responsibility to play in preventing the spread of the disease in the larger community.” “Because we haven’t had any major disease among our student population, some may wonder why we’re taking such drastic measures.” 97 percent of Cornell’s on-campus population was properly vaccinated as of Tuesday.

“Having to take these steps is obviously tremendously discouraging,” Pollack said Tuesday. “However, our commitment has been to follow the science and do everything we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff, and students since the beginning of the pandemic.” “We have endured numerous challenges together over the previous many months,” she continued. I am convinced that we will rise to meet this current challenge and that we will all be able to take a well-deserved rest.” The statement follows the discovery of the first instance of the novel Omicron strain at the school over the weekend.

While it is unknown whether the new rise is caused by the variant, PCR testing revealed the Omicron’s signature in a “significant” number of viral samples, according to school officials.

