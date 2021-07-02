A massive cannabis farm was discovered after passing police officers smelled it.

At an apartment above an empty shop, a big cannabis farm was uncovered.

Following the execution of a warrant, police discovered more than 400 plants in the property on Linacre Road in Litherland last night (Thursday).

Officers monitoring the area were prompted to inspect the unused business due to a strong odor of cannabis.

Matrix’s cannabis demolition team (CDT) removed 458 plants spread across five rooms while also making the place secure.

“This was a large-scale farm, carrying with it considerable hazards of fire, flood, and violent crime,” said Matt Brown, the CDT’s director.

“The streets of Litherland are a safer place to be thanks to the officers sniffing out the location. Information from those areas is crucial, so if you think you’re living near a death trap, please let us know.

“Be mindful of some cannabis growth indications, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The following are some indicators that cannabis is being grown:

• Unusual odors and sounds

• A property’s frequent and diverse visitors, frequently at odd hours

• Gardening equipment, such as plant pots, fertilizer, fans, and industrial lighting, being brought into a property

• Windows are either sealed and covered or the curtains are always drawn.

• Heat from a neighboring house

• In the winter, birds congregate on a roof.

• While these acts may appear innocuous on their own, they may signal something more sinister when combined.

Anyone with information about suspected drug manufacture or criminal activity in their neighborhood can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.