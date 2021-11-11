A Massachusetts woman is sentenced to probation after speeding and hurling racial slurs at black families in her car.

Officials stated Wednesday that a Massachusetts lady was sentenced to probation and community service for using her car as a weapon in an effort to run over a group of Black pedestrians.

Rhonda Wozniak, 61, of Lynn, admitted to eight charges of civil rights violations and eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident in adjacent Swampscott on Tuesday.

Wozniak was first arrested in July 2020, after she attempted to drive her Ford Escape into three Black ladies and five Black children who were walking through the parking lot in front of a local cookie store. The kids ranged in age from 5 to 12.

Wozniak’s motive for attempting to run the women down was not revealed, nor were the events that precipitated his actions. The group of women, however, allegedly requested Wozniak to drive more carefully after nearly getting hit by the automobile.

As a result, she hurled a stream of racist remarks at the group.

According to a news release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, “When one of the women requested her to slow down, she screamed racist obscenities and slurs at them and told them to return to their rightful place. ‘Where do we belong?’ one of the youngsters inquired of their mother.” “The defendant’s actions were hurtful and disrespectful, not just to the victims, but also to the community at large,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement. Wozniak was tracked down using video surveillance from surrounding establishments and vehicle plate recognition software.

She avoided jail time by receiving a sentence of 40 hours of community service and nine months of probation in Lynn District Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors had earlier asked 100 hours of community service and a year of probation, while the defense had requested that the case be adjourned for another six months without a decision.

She was also told to stay away from the victims and not to contact them.

Wozniak’s defense counsel said in a statement to the media that they had been planning to take the matter to trial since she pleaded not guilty in September 2020. Wozniak, on the other hand, “ultimately elected to plead guilty and was sentenced to probation in exchange.” The. This is a condensed version of the information.