A Massachusetts DoorDash driver was arrested for writing homophobic slurs on a gay couple’s sandwich wrapper.

A Massachusetts DoorDash driver was arrested after scribbling bigoted words and imagery on a gay couple’s Subway sandwich wrapper.

Matthew Butchard was detained on September 17 and is facing charges of criminal harassment, property damage to intimidate, and civil rights violations.

Butchard faces the most serious allegations, including criminal harassment, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 months in prison.

A Snapchat video of Butchard coming to Todd Hermann and Steven James’ home and allegedly sketching a penis and the phrases “Todd + Steve = homosexual f**s” onto sandwich paper before leaving it in their driveway alerted local authorities to his alleged crimes.

The footage was provided to the Sandwich Police Department on September 16 by a female tipper who wishes to remain anonymous. The female tipper was able to speak with a Sandwich Police Department officer and informed them that Butchard had been “terrorizing the town” and that “something needs to be done.”

“We were really upset and appalled,” Hermann and James told Sandwich Police. It was plainly aimed at us, and we are angry.”

“Butchard doesn’t like me because I have two homosexual dads, I guess,” the couple’s 20-year-old son stated in a statement. Butchard allegedly posted numerous abusive posts about his family on social media, and when questioned, threatened to “spray paint both of your dads’ cars if you come near me,” according to the 20-year-old.

Butchard has previously been arrested for marijuana possession, theft, and narcotics sales. Butchard was described as having a “defiant and anti-authority disposition” in a police report’s “caution” notation.

Butchard currently resides in East Sandwich, Massachusetts, with his parents.

Hate crimes against members of the LGBT community continue to pervade American culture.

On September 21, a group of Florida high school students were seen on camera stomping on LGBTQ Pride banners, carrying phony Confederate flags, and allegedly harassing classmates in a Gay Straight Alliance club.

On September 20, Nancy Tray told the St. Augustine Record, “I think it’s incredibly upsetting.” Tray is the parent of a current high school student.

