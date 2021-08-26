A Maryland man was found guilty of murder after leaving his 92-year-old father to die in a feces-filled bed.

A Maryland man was found guilty of murder after leaving his 92-year-old father to die in a feces-caked bed and falsely claiming that he had hired a nurse for him.

Danny Norris, 57, was sentenced to 25 years in jail, with all but 12 years suspended, for the heinous mistreatment of his father, Elmer Norris, according to Anne Arundel County authorities. He will also serve five years of supervised probation.

According to the statement, Elmer was discovered in horrible conditions on Nov. 22, 2019, after Danny contacted cops. Elmer was found in his bedroom, resting in a sinking mattress covered in his own feces by arriving deputies. Elmer was glued to the mattress, and rescuers had to cut him free before sending him to the hospital, according to the statement.

Nursing workers at the hospital reported suspected elder abuse and neglect to the police.

On the 91-year-old man’s body, they discovered maggots, insects, wounds, and ulcers.

Deputies discovered Danny resided with his father during a subsequent interrogation. He admitted that his father was living in filthy conditions, but claimed falsely that he had hired a home health care nurse to clean and care for him. Danny, on the other hand, never hired a nurse, according to detectives.

In a statement, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess stated, “It’s extremely terrible that Mr. Elmer Norris had to endure such callous and brutal treatment at the hands of his own son during the latter days of his life.” “It is my earnest wish that the sentencing brings the family some relief as they work to recover from this heinous crime.”

In March 2020, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed Elmer’s death a homicide, and Danny was charged with second-degree murder, to which he pleaded guilty on August 16, 2021.

According to Danny’s relatives, the former did not treat his father with humanity. Danny’s relatives told Law and Crime that he was a heroin addict who “deliberately prevented them from helping to clean, feed, visit, and otherwise care for Elmer Norris.”

Danny Norris, according to family members, frequently changed the locks on his house and refused to answer the phone when someone inquired about his father’s health.