A married couple was slashed by a thug, buses were canceled, and there was a ‘explosion’ on an industrial estate.

A coked-up yob with a kitchen knife attacked a married couple out for an early morning walk.

When John North requested for a lighter, Kewal Singh and Surjit Kaur replied they didn’t have one and began to walk away.

The 26-year-old pulled out the blade, followed the pair, and slashed Mr Singh on the left cheek from behind.

When Mr Singh realized North was following them and turned to look around, “his face was cut with a knife behind his left eye.”

Following reports of an explosion, Merseyside police and fire crews shut the entrance to an industrial park this morning.

Crews said they were notified at 4.59 a.m. and arrived at Argyle Industrial Estate in Birkenhead at 5.05 a.m.

The public has been advised to stay away from the area as emergency personnel assess the situation.

Many bus routes have been canceled in Liverpool due to staff shortages, the HGV situation, and tonight’s Champions League game.

The cancellations are being blamed on “staff shortages,” according to Stagecoach’s Twitter posts over the last three days.

The 86 and 86C South Parkway services, as well as the number 17 services to and from Aintree Hospital, were disrupted this morning.

