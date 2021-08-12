A Marine friend of Prince Harry’s calls Joe Biden a ‘D***head’ for his handling of Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden has been dubbed a “d***head” by a military veteran friend of Prince Harry’s over the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

After serving as part of the Western coalition trying to push back the Taliban, Ben McBean, a former Royal Marine and double amputee, went home with Harry from Afghanistan.

However, after Biden set an August 31 timetable for force withdrawal, the military communities in the United Kingdom and the United States are currently witnessing the militant organization reclaim ground across the country.

McBean expressed his displeasure with the work he and Harry had done in an interview with The Sun published on Wednesday, warning that the ramifications could reach “our shores again.”

“I noticed Biden’s words and immediately thought, ‘Dhead,’” McBean remarked. You can’t tell them they have to fend for themselves when you know they can’t. That’s why we were there in the first place. It’s unfair to claim that they now have the resources to defeat the Taliban when they clearly never have.”

“He’s had enough,” he added. He is unconcerned. And there’ll be anarchy there till it hits our shores once more.”

According to a European Union official, the Taliban currently control 65 percent of Afghanistan’s territory and have either conquered or are on the verge of conquering 11 provincial capitals.

According to the news agency, the militant organization could isolate Kabul, the country’s capital, in 30 days and seize it in 90 days.

According to the BBC, over 1,000 civilian deaths have occurred in Afghanistan in the last month.

Biden, on the other hand, has defended the troop drawdown initiated by former President Donald Trump. “We spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years,” Biden stated on Tuesday.

“We trained and equipped approximately 300,000 Afghan forces with sophisticated equipment. Afghan leaders must also work together.

“Thousands of American servicemen were lost, killed, or injured. They must fight for themselves and for their country.”

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan on two separate occasions, the first in 2007 and the second in 2012. His ten years in the army transformed his life “forever and for the better,” he said.

He put his life on the line in Afghanistan, piloting an Apache assault helicopter and firing on enemy forces.