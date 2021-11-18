A marijuana plantation was busted, a hospital received a security update, and vigilantes attacked a flasher.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A massive cannabis farm unearthed in a Bootle warehouse proved to be so large that police officials had to demolish it in five days.

Officers discovered a massive operation with over 5,000 cannabis plants spread out over 23 rooms.

“We’ve been on the scene since Saturday, which gives you an idea of the enormity of this industrial-scale cannabis operation, one of the biggest we’ve ever examined in Merseyside,” said Matt Brown, who leads Merseyside Police’s specialised Cannabis Dismantling Team (CDT).

“We know that the onward supply of cannabis and all illegal narcotics leads to violent criminality across Merseyside and beyond, and we know that this volume of cannabis caused tremendous fire and flood dangers.”

Following the terror incident on Sunday, the security at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been updated.

Following the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the UK’s terror threat level has been increased to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”

Following the incident, the NHS Liverpool and Knowsley Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) have increased security at the hospital to “reassure staff, patients, and visitors.”

The hospital’s services are still available, and access to the facility has not changed.

A sunbather was seriously injured by vigilantes after he was caught indecently exposing himself.

Three men raced to the site after learning that a young girl was among those who had witnessed the man displaying his genitals.

The sunbather said how he attempted to leave the area on his bicycle but was trapped in by a barrier when a “Range Rover style” car passed him. He was surrounded by hostile men who were yelling and screaming, and he had no way out.