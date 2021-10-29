A man’s KFC ‘game changer’ for bettering the taste of KFC fries.

When you don’t feel like cooking, a quick food fix appears to be the ideal solution.

When it comes to chicken, the colonel’s secret blend of herbs and spices is sometimes all you need.

We know it’s not the healthiest supper, but a little of what you want in moderation is beneficial for you.

The fast food business has a devoted following in Merseyside, because to its famous “finger lickin’ chicken” and much-loved sauce.

One man stated that he liked KFC, but not the fries.

“Does anyone actually eat the chips from KFC?” he asked in a Southport food review group on Facebook.

Regrettably, I always end up tossing them in the trash or feeding them to the seagulls.”

People responded quickly.

“[They’re fine] if I remember to get gravy to drown them in,” one woman wrote.

“They had to be dunked in KFC sauce,” another agreed.

For eating the fries, one man shared his “game changer.”

He stated, ” “Remove the skin from the chicken and wrap it around a handful of fries. Chicken-skin-fries.

“Game-changer! These can be dipped in gravy, beans, coleslaw, or any other side dish.”