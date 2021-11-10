A man’s jaw was fractured when he was kicked repeatedly by a group outside a McDonald’s.

In a ‘dangerous’ incident outside a McDonald’s in Liverpool city centre, a guy was repeatedly struck and kicked in the face.

At around 6.15 a.m. on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, the victim was assaulted by a group of males outside the fast food restaurant in Clayton Square.

As a result of the attack, the victim received a broken jaw and was left “very frightened.”

According to police, the victim was repeatedly struck by a group of males, fell to the ground, and was then kicked in the face.

Detectives have now released photos of two men they believe can assist them with their inquiry.

The search for individuals guilty for the attack is still ongoing, thanks to surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts.

Ben Dyer, a detective inspector, said: “The victim was gravely injured as a result of this hazardous and reckless attack.

“I’m appealing to anyone who recognizes the men in these photos or who recognizes them to come forward. We believe they may have information that is crucial to our ongoing investigations.

“This incident happened at 6.15 a.m. on Clayton Square during the bank holiday weekend, so if you were in the area at the time and observed anything, please let us know.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000603212.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.