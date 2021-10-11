A man’s gesture was “too much” for an elderly woman who was “in tears.”

After she was left’shaken’ when she realized she had dropped £250, an elderly woman couldn’t understand the actions of a man.

In Rainhill town centre, an 86-year-old woman misplaced her bank card and cash.

On Friday, October 8, a Facebook plea was made, but no one responded to claim they had discovered the money.

Following a post on the Rainhill Rocks Facebook group, the community rallied around the lady and contributed some funds for her.

Gary Crickson is a personal trainer at Forge Fitness. Rainhill agreed to open his gym for two hours yesterday to collect money from Rainhill residents for the ‘whip round.’

For the 86-year-old, a total of £414 was raised.

Some of the donations came from local businesses and sports teams, with Rainhill Town Football Club and local business Log Burners Stove-Fitter, as well as other citizens, contributing to the fund.

The money was given to the elderly lady’s niece to pass on, and she was said to have been moved to tears by the gesture.

The story drew a lot of attention on Facebook, with Rainhill locals complimenting the community and especially those who helped raise funds.

“Well done Gary, this is what you call community spirit at its best,” one commenter commented.

Another came from the lady who lost the money’s niece, who said: “First and foremost, thank you so much for your nice comments and generosity; they have revived my confidence in humanity.

“It’s a privilege to live in a community that shows it cares! Please understand that I requested the mention of Rainhill Rocks just to try to persuade the person who picked up the money to do the right thing and return it, thus the response has been completely unexpected and astounding to say the least.

“I spoke with my aunt, and she expressed her gratitude to everyone, but she stated that she had lost £250 and that this collection is excessive!! She wants me to thank you all and donate the money to a good charity in the community.”