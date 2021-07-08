A man’s gesture in a sandwich shop has left a caregiver in tears.

After a man unexpectedly stepped in to pay for her lunch, a care worker said she was left in tears.

During her shift as a care worker in Poulton, Sarah Edgley, from Wallasey, decided she wanted a jacket potato for lunch.

The 31-year-old walked into As U Like It sandwich bar on Poulton Road, still in her uniform, and placed her order, but just as she was about to pay, a man raised his hand.

She stated to the ECHO: “I felt I was just in his way at first, so I apologized.

“But then he responded, “No, this is on me, I’m paying for it, the work you and the NHS perform doesn’t get the respect it deserves.”

“I’d never met him before, and he’d just paid – that meant the world to me.

“I was walking down the street with my jacket potato in my hand, shedding happy tears.”

Sarah said it had been a difficult year working through the epidemic, and she had gotten Covid herself, but it was comforting to know that there were people in the world who understood and appreciated the long hours that caregivers have put in.

She stated, ” “We’ve all been working really hard over the last year, even harder than normal due to all of the extra measures and personal protective equipment (PPE) – especially in the heat.

“But it was just so great to have someone do that, and when I shared it on Facebook, another care worker said he had done it for her, and a cleaner from here in a similar outfit said he had stopped and helped her when he noticed her struggling with bags.”