A man’s ‘deathbed confession’ reveals a secret he had kept for 50 years: he was a fugitive.

On his deathbed, a critically ill 71-year-old man confessed to being a fugitive who had been on the run for more than 50 years after robbing a bank in the summer of 1969.

According to the Associated Press, Ted Conrad, also known by his alias Thomas Randele, was a teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, when he took $215,000 from the bank’s vault on July 11, 1969, a day after his 20th birthday.

According to the site, the bank heist was overshadowed by Apollo 11’s flight to the moon that week, and Conrad was already traveling across the country when someone realized the missing money, which is now worth roughly $1.6 million.

Conrad believed he would be able to return once the statute of limitations expired in seven years, but that was no longer the case once he was indicted.

His entire family, including his three siblings and divorced parents, was then shut off from him.

Because of the passage of time, several of Conrad’s family members assumed he was dead.

Conrad, on the other hand, created a new identity, Thomas Randele, and used it to create a new identification number at a Social Security Administration office in Boston around the first week of January 1970.

The application for Randele’s new identity, who was two years older, raised no red lights because it appeared to be common for people to wait until they were adults before applying.

He utilized his new ID card to open a bank account, establish credit, and start a new life.

Before becoming the manager of a country club south of Boston, Randele served as an assistant golf pro. Soon after landing in the city, he met Kathy, his future wife, and the two married in 1982.

Randele started working in the vehicle business at the same time, selling Land Rovers and Volvos at different dealerships until he retired after nearly 40 years.

Randele’s wife and daughter were unaware of his past until he confessed it in what officials described as a deathbed confession before his death on May 18, 2021, from lung cancer.

Following his family’s admission last month, Randele’s pals found it difficult to trust the narrative.

"I never heard Tommy mention a sister, mother, brother, or father in all the years I knew him. Everything seemed to be a little too vague"